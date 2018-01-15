Dove release held in memory of Brownsville homicide victim

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The family of Kentavious Wilson, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this month, remembered him today with a dove release.

The dove release was held at his mother’s Brownsville home, about a mile from where Wilson was killed.

Wilson died Jan. 6 after a shooting on Coach Street.

His family says they want people to remember Kentavious as a kind person.

“He didn’t have to be in the forefront. He just wanted to be a part of what was going on,” Catrina Lewis, Kentavious’ aunt said. “He was just special, and we want him to be remembered as such.”

Wilson’s parents, Kammeka Currie and Andre Dugger, said they just want justice for their son.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s death is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1260