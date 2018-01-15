Jackson police investigate weekend armed robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday at a Jackson home.

Police say two masked gunmen robbed a couple inside their home in the 400 block of Division Street. The victims were not injured.

The suspects are described as black males who appeared to be in their early 20s wearing dark clothing and masks. They were reportedly armed with handguns.

Police say the suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

A family member of the victims said she wants answers.

“It’s horrible. I mean they didn’t just take physical things they took their since of security in their own home my mom she didn’t even sleep at all last night,” said Anna-Carolyn Rogers, daughter of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).