Jim J. Olive

Jim J. Olive, age 91 of Paris, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00PM Saturday, January 20, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Stephens of Sulphur Well Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-7:00PM and after 12:00PM Saturday.

Jim J. Olive was born August 31, 1926 to the late Elton Winford Olive and the late Humie Scofield Olive. On October 7, 1951 he married Mae Sykes Olive and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2015.

Mr. Olive is survived by a daughter, Donna (Rick) Jordan of Mt. Dora, FL; two grandchildren: Maryellen (Tim) McKitterick of Mesa, AZ and Katherine Curtis of Auburn, WA; and one great grandchild, Aurora McKitterick of Mesa, AZ.

Besides his parents and wife, Mr. Olive was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Olive on May 2, 2016; three sisters: Elsie Olive High, Dolores Olive, and Lauriegene Olive; and a brother, John W. Olive.

Jim Olive was a Veteran serving in the United States Army and a member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School, worked for 6 years in the Chevrolet Motor Division, and worked 31 years at Memphis Light Gas and Water Division.

Memorials for Mr. Olive may be made to: Henry County Helping Hand, P.O. Box 22, Paris, TN 38242 or Henry County Medical Center Hospice, 311 E. Wood Street, Paris, TN 38242