Jimmy Crews

Jimmy Crews, beloved Husband, Father and Pappy went to be with the Lord and Savior on January 11, 2018. Born in Halls, TN on November 16,1938, he was the son of the late Montelle and Nadine Crews. In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Jannette Harrington, who remained the love of his life for over sixty years. He is survived by his wife, Jannette, oldest son, James Michael Crews and wife Lisa, Donna Crews, widow of his youngest son, Jeffrey Mary Crews, who preceded him in death in 2014, four grandchildren, Jeffrey Crews, Jennifer Crews, James Crews, Loren Crews Knox and husband Tyler. His family was always the focus of his love and joy, all of who cherish special moments and memories. Also surviving is one brother, Samuel E. Crews and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jimmy entered Union University in the fall of 1956, where he attended for one year and realized he wanted to enter the work force. Jimmy served his country as a Sargent in the National Guard and Army Reserve from the late 1950’s to mid-1960’s. His tire career began when he started work with Goodyear in Cleveland, MS. He then returned to Jackson where he worked at Firestone and Tire Engineers, Inc., with the responsibilities of Executive Vice-President and General Manager. With twenty-five years’ experience in the tire industry, Jimmy made the decision to start his own company in 1983. For twenty-eight years, Tire Treads, Inc. was a respected supplier of commercial tire products in West Tennessee and the surrounding areas. He was very fortunate to have both sons join him in the business and with a lot of hard work, Tire Treads, Inc. became a thriving business.

Jimmy loved sharing his knowledge of the tire industry. He served on numerous leadership committees and Board of Directors for state and national tire industry associations, including President of TKTDRA. In 2011, Jimmy was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Tennessee Tire Dealers Association.

Jimmy was a man of faith and love. He and Jannette are longtime members of Englewood Baptist Church, where they have many cherished memories through the years.

SERVICE: A funeral service celebrating Jimmy’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Philip Jett of Englewood Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.

