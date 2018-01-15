Local NAACP honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson, Tenn.–The local NAACP’s celebration to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was cancelled due to the winter weather Monday. The NAACP originally had a breakfast program at the T.R. White Sports Complex in the Civil Rights Leader’s honor. A march from the Sportsplex to Mount Zion Baptist Church and service was also cancelled due to winter weather.

The Englewood Baptist Church program was also cancelled. Despite the cancellations, the Vice President of Jackson Madison County NAACP says Dr. King’s dream lives on.

“This day is a day to reflect to remember the life and legacy of Dr. King to think about those things to which Dr. King gave his life for,” says Byron Elam, 2nd Vice President at Jackson Madison County NAACP.

Elam says Dr. King’s work is not done, there are still obligation for everyone to work towards.