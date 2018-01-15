Madison Co. Fire Dept. warns public about phone scam

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department is warning the public about what they call a phone scam asking for donations in their name.

Many residents are getting phone calls soliciting donations for the fire department, according to a release from Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

Officials with the department say this is a scam and urge residents not to give the callers any personal information.

Anyone who may have shared their personal information with one of the callers is urged to notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.