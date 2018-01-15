Milan and Huntingdon impacted by snow and ice

MILAN, Tenn.— “Just trying to shovel,” Michael Hill, who owns a law firm in Milan, said. “I’ve got some clients coming in and I want to make sure it’s safe for them.”

Business owners were not going to let the weather affect them opening today.

Hill says Monday night’s weather could make things interesting.

“As the day goes on, the increase in the chances of snow… It is growing. So adding that on top of what we have right now could make it very interesting tomorrow,” Hill said.

Ed Vaughan has his own dental practice in Milan.

He says he’s been checking on his building to make sure everything is working properly.

“We had 12 breaks in the water pipes, so we just had those finished so I’ve been coming by to make sure the water is dripping and the heat is still functioning,” Vaughan said.

The roads from Milan to Huntingdon were clear for the most part.

Barbara Hamm lives in Huntingdon and says she has a different opinion than most about the snow.

“Oh I love it. I’ve always loved snow,” Hamm said. “Everybody else don’t like it, but you don’t get snow very much this way.”

Hamm says everyone she’s seen has been driving slowly.

We are expecting freezing temperatures again tonight.