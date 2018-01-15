Residents deal with icy roads days after winter storm

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been three days since a winter mix fell throughout West Tennessee.

While some of the snow is melting, some roads continue to cause problems for those heading back to work today.

It’s slow going up icy roads in in Madison County.

Even though parts of Jackson are starting to thaw out, most streets still look like skating rinks.

“I had to borrow my wife’s car because mine is stuck,” Jim Hendrick, a Jackson resident said.

For Hendrick, driving on frozen roads is risky business.

He left his car in Medon after it got stuck on ice two days ago.

“The main roads are pretty good, but the side roads are really treacherous,” Hendrick said.

But other residents don’t seem to mind.

“I’ve lived here 62 years, and we don’t get very much snow, so I’m really excited about it,” Lucky McCoy, who lives in the area, said.

And while main roads seem to be clear, icy side streets and back roads likely aren’t going anywhere until they thaw.

“We’re hoping that with time the ice will melt well enough so we can try to clear the streets up,” Michael Jeffries with the Jackson Street Department said.

Jeffries said crews are doing what they can to clear the roads.

“When it gets close to 40 degrees, we should be able to use our blade,” he said.

And with the threat of more winter weather looming, residents are preparing early.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hendrick said. “We’re going to have two more inches of snow and ice. It will be days before it’s over with.”

But until the ice and snow melts, many agree on the same advice.

“Stay in and stay warm,” McCoy said. “Get out and do what’s necessary, but don’t get out of you don’t have to.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they have crews out pre-treating bridges and overpasses ahead of Monday’s expected snow fall.