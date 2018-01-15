Snow Will Make Travel Difficult Again Tuesday

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Monday

Temperatures were finally back above freezing this afternoon keeping the melting going but matters have quickly turned out for the worse. Snow is already falling in West Tennessee and we’re looking at it continuing from now through the morning, blanketing the already ice-covered roads. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of West Tennessee with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lake, Obion, Dyer, McNairy, and Hardin counties through Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT

As snow begins to fall in West Tennessee tonight, accumulations will happen quickly because of the dry air allowing for snow to stick to roads and already snow covered surfaces. Winds will make the wind chills drop to single digits above and below zero early Tuesday so beware of the cold too! We’re expecting 1 to 2″ for southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River (Selmer and Savannah) and northwest Tennessee near the Mississippi River with most of the viewing area that is under the Winter Storm Warning getting totals between 2 and 6″. The dry air will make the snow pile up more quickly this time, but the below freezing temperatures should keep us from seeing very much freezing rain or sleet this time.

Winds will continue Tuesday keeping the wind chills in the single digits above and below zero all day and we’ll only have high temperatures around 20°F in the afternoon. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the area through noon on Tuesday. Conditions will likely keep travel difficult through Wednesday morning with any melting refreezing over the next few nights to form more black ice. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

