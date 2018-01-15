Winter Weather Advisory Tonight, Slightly Warmer Today

Weather Update:

We’ll start the day with a bit of sunshine, clouds will increase though from north to south as another arctic front starts to move in from the north. We’ll spend some degree of time above freezing this afternoon. This will help the iced over roads melt just a bit. Preferably as much as possible since we’ll be adding another 1-3″ on top of it overnight as a band of snow develops overnight. For this reason the National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which is set to take effect at 9:00 PM tonight. Though there may be a few snow flakes in the air this afternoon mainly along Lake, Obion, Weakley, and Henry Counties bordering West Kentucky. The better, more robust snow will move in later tonight after 7 or 8 PM behind the main cold front… I’ll have the next check of the full forecast coming up at 11:30 on ABC 7 and CBS 7 at Noon.

