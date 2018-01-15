Wintry weather holding on across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn — With temperatures dropping and the snow once again falling, road conditions will continue to worsen overnight. For the second time in less than a week West Tennessee is experiencing snowfall, which means very dangerous road conditions for drivers.

The wintry weather is still holding on across west Tennessee, some wishing it will let up soon.

“Hopefully tonight it won’t do what they say it’s going to do because I haven’t got over this past weekend,” Resident, Fred Maclin said.

The past few days drivers experienced snow, sleet, and a whole lot of ice.

“Downtown, south Jackson is where I’m staying at and they were pretty bad,” Resident, Gary Wayne Norwood said. “Their starting to ease up now due to the sun that came out today, but they were pretty bad.”

Some residents, like Fredie McGee volunteered his time to help clear the roads.

“Pretty bad. I clean the county road off with my tractor and it helps it was pretty hard and some of them are just now thawing out a little bit,” McGee said.

If you do have to get out and brave the cold there’s a few things you should know. It’s very important to be mindful of the snow and sleet on the ground, which can be very dangerous. If you do have to get out be very careful because the snow and sleet on the ground will turn into black ice overnight. Although plow trucks have hit many of the main roads, you still have to be very cautious of the side streets and back roads.

“Check your tires make sure their not fully aired up a little low so you can get a little traction on the ice,” Norwood said. “And just be cautious, drive slow, make sure you get to where you going point ‘A’ to point ‘B’.”

TDOT crews will also have plow trucks and salt trucks out on the roads as we prepare for this second wave of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of west Tennessee for Monday night until noon Tuesday.