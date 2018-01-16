Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/18 – 1/16/18

1/22 Brandon Jackson Theft over $1,000, Theft of motor vehicle

2/22 Brandon Swain Aggravated domestic assault

3/22 Candice Cox Failure to appear

4/22 Cecily Ozier Failure to appear



5/22 Colton Redmon DUI by consent/ allowing

6/22 Heather Hall Criminal trespass

7/22 Hillary Jones Possession of methamphetamine

8/22 Jack Paine Driving under the influence



9/22 James Mabry Simple domestic assault

10/22 Jane Tindle Failure to appear

11/22 Jason Jackson Simple domestic assault

12/22 Jeffrey Sung Shoplifting



13/22 Jose Sosa Driving under the influence, underage consumption

14/22 Kelsey Gray Simple possession, shoplifting, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/22 Kimberly Mitchum Driving under the influence

16/22 Lee Hollingshead Aggravated assault



17/22 Logan Bryant Driving under the influence, Violation of implied consent law

18/22 Martez Ayers False imprisonment, Aggravated domestic assault

19/22 Melinda Landrum Criminal trespass

20/22 Melissa Henson Criminal trespass



21/22 Montez Davis Shoplifting

22/22 Shawn Bolton Violation of community corrections













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/16/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.