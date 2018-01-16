Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/18 – 1/16/18 January 16, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/22Brandon Jackson Theft over $1,000, Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Brandon Swain Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Candice Cox Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Cecily Ozier Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Colton Redmon DUI by consent/ allowing Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Heather Hall Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Hillary Jones Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Jack Paine Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22James Mabry Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Jane Tindle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Jason Jackson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Jeffrey Sung Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Jose Sosa Driving under the influence, underage consumption Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Kelsey Gray Simple possession, shoplifting, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Kimberly Mitchum Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Lee Hollingshead Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Logan Bryant Driving under the influence, Violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Martez Ayers False imprisonment, Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Melinda Landrum Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Melissa Henson Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Montez Davis Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Shawn Bolton Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/16/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore