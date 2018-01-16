Ride-along with Henry County Deputy

PARIS, Tenn.–WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crews rode along with a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy to see how the roadways in Paris are looking.

Henry County Patrol Sergeant Brian Davis says the roads are pretty clear after this winter weather.

He says the side roads have been in bad shape in Paris since Friday. The ice has gotten worse and may worsen overnight. Davis says there has been an increase in calls of cars being stuck in the snow. Luckily, TDOT trucks are working to clear the roadways in Henry County and Davis has some driving tips.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, it’s definitely best to stay home. It’s very slick. You can’t stop on a dime. You can’t go very fast. You definitely have to be careful,” Davis said.

Davis says the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be getting new Dodge Durangos with all-wheel drive next year for the officers.