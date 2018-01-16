Rules for snow and ice removal

JACKSON, Tenn. — Snow and ice causes problems for people in West Tennessee. Who is responsible for clearing private parking lots and side walk?

Madison County Attorney Steve Maroney said state law does not require land owners to keep their property clear of ice and snow at all times, but they must take reasonable steps to remove it in a reasonable amount of time.

Workers plowed the parking lots Tuesday at a business in West Jackson. Alex Dowie said parts of the city are still slick.

“I fell twice trying to go up Lane Avenue and I wasn’t doing nothing but trying to cross the street,” he said.

What if someone slips on the ice and falls at your business or on your property? WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Jackson attorney Mark Donahoe who’s liable.

“Anybody out moving around today is kind of taking a risk themselves,” he said. “They know there are conditions where you might slip and fall.”

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer shared a picture of the parking lot at an apartment complex in Jackson. Does the law require property owners to clear ice and snow for tenants?

“If you’ve done anything reasonable that you can do to protect your renters or to protect the public from coming into your business or establishment if you’re open, I think that’s all you have to do,” Donahoe said.

Attorneys said it is a case-by-case situation. Donahoe encouraged people to stay home unless they had to get out.

“If you’re a plaintiff and you’re suing someone and a jury finds that you’re at least a half or more at fault, you do not recover,” he said.

Dowie said most places he’s been cleared the entryways, but not the entire property.

“Trying to bend my knees so when I walk, I’ll be okay,” he said. “I don’t want to fall no more.”

With below freezing temperatures in the forecast it could take several days before all the snow and ice is clear.