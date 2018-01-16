Snow in Jackson: residents react to second snowfall in a week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Just as the ice from Friday’s storm was starting to melt, West Tennessee is slammed with another round of winter weather.

“Oh well, here we go again,” Jackson resident Barbara Bonds said.

The flakes started flying early, and it didn’t take long for them to paint over what’s left from Friday’s storm.

With layers of ice and snow already on the roadways, residents say they’re just trying to stick it out.

“They’re still a little slippery, and you can’t see where the slippery spots are,” Amy Fritz, also a Jackson resident, said.

The winter weather kept Fritz cooped up in her home for three days.

She braved Tuesday’s storm to get out of the house and pick up some groceries.

“I’ve been going stir crazy,” she said.

But others don’t have the choice to stay at home.

Many drivers hit the icy roads, heading to work.

“I work in healthcare, so no rest for the weary,” Bonds said.

And with temperatures dipping below freezing, getting around won’t be getting much easier.

“Usually when we get snow, it melts the next day, but this stuff is not going anywhere,” Bonds said.

But despite the hassles and headaches, some say snow in the south is a sight worth seeing.

“It’s quiet and beautiful,” Fritz said.

If you still have to get out tonight or tomorrow, remember to drive with caution as the icy roadways are expected to stick around over the next few days.