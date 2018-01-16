TVA asking for voluntary power reduction

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Valley Authority is asking all electric power consumers to reduce their use of electricity until further notice due to extremely cold temperatures.

The voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power throughout the Tennessee Valley region and to avoid interruptions in service.

TVA and local power companies have cut back on power use in their facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting and other measures.

Consumers should consider:

Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment

Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats to 60 degrees.

Turn off lights, appliances and other electrical equipment not needed

TVA is using all available resources, purchasing available power from neighboring utilities, and crews from TVA and all local power companies are working around the clock to make power available for consumers.