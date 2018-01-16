UT Martin students spend snow days outside

MARTIN, Tenn. — People in Martin spent their snow days a variety of ways.

“We’ve been trying to stay warm,” John Sellers, owner of Martin Coffee House, said.

Sellers was out flying his drone to update the community on road conditions.

“We’ve been trying to update people that have been stuck in their houses by flying drone footage around and just updating our community,” Sellers said.

Students at University of Tennessee at Martin made the most of the winter weather.

“We have been finding cardboard boxes, and pieces of wood and lids to garbage cans, stuff just to sled,” Aaron Gunn, a junior at UT Martin, said.

Gunn and his friends spent their snow days outside. Some of them even built an igloo.

“I think the guys that came up with the idea, they were out here all day,” Gunn said. “They got finished. I walked over at like 2:00. They didn’t get done til like 7.”

Gunn says the more delays that happen, the harder it will be to finally get back to school.

“I love this school. But if we do get out again, you know, we’ll make the most of it,” Gunn said.

We are expecting temperatures near zero again tonight.

