Wind Chill Advisory Through 10 a.m. Wednesday

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Tuesday

The snow is over but the cold is here for a few more days with a Wind Chill Advisory through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Some of the coldest temperatures in almost 28 years are possible tonight for West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

A wind chill advisory means that wind chills could be below 0°F overnight and we will likely be even colder tonight than they were during the first week of January. Actual temperatures will drop between 5°F and -5°F in West Tennessee at the coldest point of the night. Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight with light winds from the north.

Wednesday morning will start out cold but temperatures will warm up into the upper teens and lower 20s with plenty of sunshine to help continue to melt the snow and ice. I suspect that we’ll have snow and ice covered side roads through Friday morning, but we should have the main roads become clear Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. There’s warmer weather in the weekend forecast so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the very latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com