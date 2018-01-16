Winter Storm Warning Through Noon Today

Weather Update – 6:45 a.m. – Tuesday

Snow is still falling in West Tennessee but hasn’t quite made it for areas south of I-40. We’re looking at it continuing from now through the morning, blanketing the already ice-covered roads, and tapering off around noon today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of West Tennessee (Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley) through noon with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for McNairy and Hardin counties through 3 p.m. today.

As snow continues to fall in West Tennessee accumulations will happen quickly because of the dry air allowing for snow to stick to roads and already snow covered surfaces. Winds will make the wind chills drop to single digits above and below zero early this morning so beware of the cold too! We’re expecting a trace to 2″ for southwest Tennessee south of I-40. Northwest Tennessee, north of the interstate, with areas under the Winter Storm Warning getting totals between 2 and 6″.

Winds will continue Tuesday afternoon keeping the wind chills in the single digits above and below zero all day and we’ll only have high temperatures in the upper teens. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the area through noon. Conditions will likely keep travel difficult through Wednesday morning with any melting refreezing over the next few nights to form more black ice. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

