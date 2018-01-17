Canceling class: How do school leaders decide? What about make-up days?

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Many school systems across West Tennessee canceled classes again Wednesday due to winter weather. District leaders said they have snow days built into the calendar.

“Safety first is what we go by,” Haywood County Schools Superintendent Joey Hassell said.

Hassell said ice on rural roads will typically keep kids out of class.

“We follow the National Weather Service,” he said. “We also follow THP Jackson and THP Memphis and they share road conditions for us.”

Hassell said they have 13 stockpiled days in Haywood County, three for professional development and 10 for inclement weather. He said they have already used four of those inclement weather days and have six left.

“Since we have 10 days allowable in our calendar, we do not have to make those up,” Hassell said.

Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones said they also have 10 inclement weather days built into the school calendar. He said they have used five or six so far this school year.

“If we use all 10, the board will have to vote whether or not we’re going to find days elsewhere at the end of school or during Spring Break,” he said.

Jones said they have staff who actually go out and drive on roads throughout the district.

“The side roads are really where we try to get out and drive and see if we feel comfortable with people being on the road,” he said.

Hassell and Jones both said they hope to get students back in class soon.

“Possibly Friday, but with the weekend warm up Monday’s a go for sure, but hopefully Friday,” Hassell said.

“Hopefully at the latest by Monday,” Jones said.

Both districts also canceled classes in the fall due to flooding.