Fire crews rush to house fire in southwest Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a a house fire in southwest Madison County, Wednesday evening.

The Madison County Fire Department confirms crews rushed to a house fire at the 1300 block of Rochelle Road around 7: 45 p.m.

The fire department says the home was fully engulfed and everyone was able to get out safely.

There is no word on how the fire started or how many people got out.

The fire department says there are no injuries to report, but the home is a total loss.