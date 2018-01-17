How first responders deal with difficult weather conditions

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Our local emergency crews have been busy working around the clock, keeping up with a growing number of calls during these difficult weather conditions.

“It’s tough just getting to the fire with the road conditions like they are,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner. “And out in the county, houses sit way off the road, that forms another challenge.”

Turner says the cold weather and slick roads make it just as hard for them to respond. They have to bare the freezing conditions, avoid getting frost bite and keep their equipment from freezing, which can definitely take a toll on them.

“You know they’re out dealing with water and the cold temperatures,” said Turner. “Even though they get physically drained it’s tough on the conditions getting frost bite.”

We drove along to see how the conditions of the roads were and to see what it is like when they go out to respond.

“Just because we are driving emergency equipment doesn’t mean we can get there faster than anyone else can,” said Turner.

Turner says most of their calls have been for medical reasons. He says any help will make emergency efforts for them much easier, like having your residence marked properly and just being vigilant when driving.

“They just have to get what rest they can,” said Turner. “And that’s what we always do, we just get through it.”

Turner says that anyone who does decide to drive out in these conditions need to take their time and be prepared. He says make sure to carry a blanket or some water in case you get stranded, because rescue efforts could take some time.