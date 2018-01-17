Gradually Clearing Skies Today, But Remaining Cold!

Weather Update 7:49 AM

Clouds came to the rescue overnight. They kept the temperatures from plummeting into the negative air temperatures last night. They wont save us from an otherwise cold day though. High pressure will continue to settle into the area through mid week. Oe thing I am noticing this morning is that the arctic air mass is modifying fast, there were no negative temperatures across the Continental US this morning. Despite this warmer start it will make little difference on this afternoon’s cold temperatures which will top out in the mid to low 20s. Wind Chills will remain in the single digits to low teens much of the day. I’ll have a full forecast update coming on Midday on ABC 7 at 11:30 and on CBS 7 at Noon.

