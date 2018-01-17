Icy road complaint calls increase in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Road conditions are dangerous but slowly improving in Henderson County. Director of Public Works Robbie McCready says for the last week, they’ve had 30 more complaint calls due to icy roadways. McCready says the back roads are tough to drive on right now and they are even dealing with water main breaks.

“The challenging part is the people in homes. People enjoy the freedom of coming and go and in West Tennessee. We have weather impacts of this nature and that throws an extra challenge to them,” said McCready.

McCready urges people living in Henderson County to stay home at night and off the roadways.