Jackson police investigating East Jackson break-in

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a break-in at a home in East Jackson Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 100 block of Eden Street around 7 a.m.

The victim told police that two men forced their way into the home and took the victim’s wallet. One of the men was armed with a handgun, according to police.

No one was injured in the break-in.

Police say the suspects are described as two young, light-skinned black men in their late teens or early 20s, both wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.