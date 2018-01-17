As local residents dig out from winter’s one-two punch, some remain snowed-in

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–As crews continue to plow streets and main roads, some residents in rural parts of West Tennessee are still struggling to get out and about.

Many who live in rural areas say as they deal with the aftermath of the winter storm, relying on help from one another is key to making it out of the house.

“(I) couldn’t hardly get in and out a few times, and been helping a lot of my neighbors get in and out, said Stanley Cross, who lives nearby.

With many roads in Beech Bluff in east Madison County completely covered with snow and ice, some residents have not been able to leave home.

“It gets so bad you can’t hardly get out,” said Cross.

“Saturday, I got stuck in my own yard I didn’t even make it to the road,” said another resident, Ken Dixon. “I just didn’t even try to get out Saturday..didn’t need anything so just cuddled up at home and stayed there.”

You could barely see any traffic coming down Fowler Road and Bowman Loop.

“One couple, they were talking about two mornings, they tried to leave home and couldn’t get out of their driveway so they just took off from work,” said neighbor Gary Gaugh.

Many residents said they have been lending a helping hand for those stuck inside.

“Fowler Road, over the weekend, had to take over some groceries to my mother-in-law,” said Dixon.

“I do have a lady, right there next to me, I don’t think she’s been out at all. I do check on her from time to time,” said Cross.

Though the storm has passed, snowed-in residents said they are now hoping for some sunshine to clear the roads.

“It’s nice to have snow every now and again, but I think I’m good with snow for the rest of year. I’m ready to get back to dry road conditions, there you go,” said Dixon.

Residents who are able to get out and about told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they have been relying a lot on four-wheelers and vehicles with four wheel drive to navigate through the snow.

Officials want to remind you, if you do not have to leave the house, try to stay home. Many of the back roads across the area are still very icy and snow covered.