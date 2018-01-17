Local vet warns of danger to your pet from extreme cold

JACKSON, Tenn.–Health experts have been warning you should not be outside for more than 10 to 15 minutes at a time to avoid dangers of the cold weather, but what about your pets?

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with animal experts today on pet safety. All animals even if they are normally an outside pet, need to be inside the home or a protective shelter. Veterinarians recommend shelters should be off of the ground, properly enclosed with warm bedding and with water that is not frozen.

“Animals without proper shelter, we have actually seen them freeze to the ground and those animals will not survive. Animals without some form of shelter in these extreme conditions will not survive for the extended period of time that we’ve had sub freezing temperatures,” said Doctor Ellen Deming, an local veterinarian.

Dr. Deming also says if your pet shows signs of slowed or heavy breathing and loss of appetite from being out in the extreme cold, you should take them to a veterinarian and never leave your dog unattended outside.