Structure fire in Humboldt being investigated

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-A structure fire in Humboldt sent people inside scrambling and firefighters rushing to the scene, late Wednesday night.

Firefighters on the scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Eight people were inside, six of them children. Everyone inside the home located in the 600 block of North 17th Street got out safely, however investigators say one person suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire officials are working to determine if there were working smoke detectors inside the home. There’s no word on how the fire started.

