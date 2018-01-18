Closings, cancellations & delays for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
Alamo City School
Bethel University-McKenzie campus
Carroll County Schools
Chester County Schools
Crockett County Schools
Family Christian School
Henry County Schools
Humboldt City Schools
Lexington City Schools
Jackson-Madison County Schools
Obion County Schools
Paris Special School District
Trenton Special School District
Vann Drive Christian Academy
Weakley County Schools
We will update this list as more closings, delays and cancellations are announced. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest.