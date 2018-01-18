3 arrested after officer-involved shooting in Bradford

BRADFORD, Tenn. — Police arrested three people Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting in Gibson County. Investigators said one of the suspects tried to use a Taser on an officer.

“It’s just scary,” Willie Floyd Brown Jr., a neighbor, said.

A Bradford police officer fired his weapon after a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Bradford Police Chief David Andrews. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Betty Street and Central Avenue.

“Normally this neighborhood is real quiet,” Brown said.

Andrews said Lt. Sherman Perry stopped a car for suspected driving on a suspended license.

Andrews said one of the passengers, Johnathan Hughes, got into a fight with Perry and hit him several times with his own handcuffs.

“During the struggle, the suspect, Mr. Hughes, had gotten ahold of the officer’s Taser and fired at him,” Andrews said.

Andrews said his officer pulled out a gun, fired one shot, missed, and then held the suspect at gunpoint until backup arrived.

Police say EMS checked out Perry on the scene. Andrews said no one got hurt.

“You never know. At anytime you stop a vehicle, it doesn’t matter where you’re at this day and time, things can happen quick,” he said.

Police said they also found drugs in the car. Officers said they took the driver, Steven Jarvis, and both passengers, Lisa Leslie and Johnathan Hughes, to jail.

“We hear about crime and everything away from here, but when it comes home it scares us,” Brown said.

Bradford police said they only have one officer on duty per shift. Andrews said the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office provided backup.

Andrews said Perry has about 15 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the department about three years.