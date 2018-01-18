Jackson police enjoy retirement dinner

JACKSON, Tenn.–About 50 Jackson Police officers celebrated retirement Thursday night. Officers met at Latham’s Meat Company for the 35th annual retirement dinner.

Captain Sammy Britt is not retiring, but celebrating 53 years of service with the Jackson Police Department.

“The fellowship is real good because once they start coming in and everybody starts talking and laughing and going over events that happened in the past and remember things in the past,” said Britt.

The dinner is paid for through the Jackson Police Department’s budget.