Jackson women celebrate healthy living

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson women celebrated healthy living Thursday night for the very first Women’s Winter Fling at the Kirkland Cancer Center. Organizers said they hope to promote women’s mental and physical health. 71 women enjoyed the opportunity to receive neck massages, paint rocks, line-dance, self-defense class, and speak with local health officials.

“Women make a lot of the health decisions for a family and so, you know, there’s a lot that goes into being the mom, the wife, the caregiver, the significant other, the one that everyone looks to to have the answers. So, that’s why we wanted to do something special for women tonight,” said Gina Myracle, Executive Director of Kirkland Cancer Center.

General admission was $10.