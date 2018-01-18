James E. Johnson, Sr.

Funeral services for James E. Johnson, Sr., age 95, of Merigold, Mississippi, will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bobbitt Cemetery. Mr. Johnson died Saturday January 13, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will begin on Thursday morning January 18, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Johnson will lie in state on Friday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

