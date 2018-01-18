Markeisha Sandrell Greer

Funeral services for , age 37, of Medon, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Medon, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Miss Greer died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, January 19, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Greer will lie in state Saturday morning at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.