Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/18 – 1/18/18 January 18, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Jeremy Bell Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Cory Clifft Failure to appear, Violation of Community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Daryl Jones Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Demetrius Womack Schedule II and VI drug violations, assault, unlawful carrying or possession of weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Garrett Fowler DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Mark Peace Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Terry Coman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Vickie Newman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore