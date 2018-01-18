Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/18 – 1/18/18

1/8 Jeremy Bell Vandalism

2/8 Cory Clifft Failure to appear, Violation of Community corrections

3/8 Daryl Jones Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

4/8 Demetrius Womack Schedule II and VI drug violations, assault, unlawful carrying or possession of weapon



5/8 Garrett Fowler DUI

6/8 Mark Peace Violation of probation

7/8 Terry Coman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8 Vickie Newman Driving on revoked/suspended license















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.