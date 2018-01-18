Patchy Black Ice Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. – Thursday

We warmed back above freezing today after 64 consecutive hours below 32°F, and that helped melt a lot of snow and ice in West Tennessee but we still have black ice tonight with temperatures now back in the teens and 20s. Areas that don’t have snow on the ground any more may only drop to the middle and upper 20s. Skies will stay clear overnight with light winds from the southwest to keep most of us from reaching the single digits. In fact, if winds remain over 5 miles per hour, that could keep Jackson from cooling down very much overnight.

Be on the look out for patchy ice and pot holes Friday morning! Sunny skies and highs in the 40s will allow for a lot more melting to occur during the afternoon and temperatures in the 50s are in store for us this weekend! A cold front will move through the region on Monday morning bringing showers and a few thunderstorms into the area. Right now, most of West Tennessee could get around a half inch of rain but that may change.

The risk for strong thunderstorms is low for the area but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

