Robert A. Webb Sr.

Robert A. Webb Sr (R.A. ), 93, died Monday, January 15, 2018 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. He was born in Bogota, TN to the parents of Allie Webb and Bulah Ozment Jernigan. He was retired as a salesman for Hardy Salt Company, was a professional driver for many years, loved to travel and cherished his family. He was a devout Christian and member of Englewood Baptist Church, was a Mason and was a member of the 332nd Masonic Lodge, Past patron of Eastern Star, member of the Woodmen of the World and was a veteran of WW2 serving in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Maurine Blackwell Webb of Jackson, TN, two grandsons, Douglas (Katherine) Webb of Jackson, TN, Michael (Noreen) Webb of Mt. Juliet, TN, one granddaughter, Lisa (Mark) Woodward of Jackson, TN, two special nieces, Beverly Graves and Judy Rodgers, one daughter in law Linda Webb, four half sisters, one half brother, seven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two half brothers, and one son, Robert Webb Jr.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 1:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Eddie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com