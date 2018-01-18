Sunny And Warmer Today!

Weather Update 8:00 AM

After a very cold and frosty start to the day we’ll see plenty of sunshine. In addition, winds will be out of the southwest. This will begin the advertised warm up today. We should see plenty of melting this afternoon with the abundant sunshine, it should accelerate with high temperatures climbing above freezing for a few hours this afternoon. The warm up will continue into Friday, where high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in at 5 on ABC 7 with the next full forecast. I’ll see you all tomorrow morning on Good Morning West Tennessee!

