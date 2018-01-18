Terry Nathaniel Bond

Funeral services for Terry Nathaniel Bond, age 56, of Denmark, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday January 20, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church in Mercer, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Greater Mercer Memorial Gardens in Mercer, Tennessee. Mr. Bond died Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Bond will begin on Friday morning January 19, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Bond will lie in state on Saturday January 20, 2018at Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church in Mercer, TN from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.