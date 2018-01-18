TVA cancels voluntary power reductions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has cancelled a request for users to voluntarily reduce their power usage due to abnormally cold temperatures.

According to a news release, the tight power situation has eased and consumers could resume normal power consumption Thursday afternoon.

The release says cooperation from more than 8.5 million electric consumers helped to prevent the power situation from becoming more critical.

Customers were asked to reduce their power usage earlier this week due to abnormally cold temperatures in the TVA area.