West Tennesseans reflect on ‘weather whiplash’ from the past week

JACKSON, Tenn.-Many west Tennesseans may be glad to see the snow and ice finally go.

There are only 61 days until the first day of spring, but this morning the area had some of the coldest weather of any other part of the country.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to one West Tennessee resident who talked about the weather whiplash.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything this winter. It was 0 degrees, then the snow hit the very next day, so you never know what to expect,” said Taylor Milam, who has live in Huntingdon for more than 30 years.

Temperatures have been up and down over the last week, not to mention the fact that just a week ago the temperature was 65 degrees.