Conditions in Union City have improved after snow and ice

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — From snow and ice to below freezing temperatures, West Tennessee is in for another change, this time with warmer temperatures on the way.



Many people have been hoping to break their cabin fever. With most of the

main roads clear, residents can finally go out and about.

“Well I really think that they took good of the roads very well,” said student Alyssa Baker. “But I do love playing in the snow. After a while I was getting kind of tired of it and ready to go out of the house.”

For some, they were happy to see an extended winter break from school. Many schools and business, including Discovery Park of America, were closed for quite some time since the dangerous roads conditions made it hard for people to move around.

“You know we’re just not used to having this much snow around here,” said Discovery Park Marketing Director Mary Nita Bondurant. “So it takes us a little bit longer to get the roads clear and the parking lots clear, but we have a greats grounds crew. They were out with their tractors and burning loaders, and we’re good to go. Everything was cleaned off and ready for guests.”

First & Church owner Kristy Heathcott says her business wasn’t affected too much at least.

“Fortunately for us, we had already scheduled renovations this week, ” said Heathcott. “We’ve been shut down. But other business that I have been affiliated with are very slow. People are starting to get back out.”

One things for sure is that people are glad they can finally be out.

“Whoever scraped the roads, they have done a good job,” Brody Baker, Alyssa’s brother, said.

Weather experts say most of the snow should be completely out of here by the end of the weekend.