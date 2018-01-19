Geraldine Lee

Geraldine Lee, 74, of Parsons, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 16th, at Regional Hospital of Jackson.

She was a housewife, mother and grandmother.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, William “Billy” Lee, Parsons; three daughters, Velera Bivins, of Bath Springs; Tammy Conway (Mike), of Decaturville; Vicky Byrd, of Scotts Hill; two sons, Thomas Lee, of Decaturville; William Anthony Lee (Melissa), of Parsons; a sister, Vera Cruse, of GA.

She is also survived by 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Taylor & Ella Frances Willis, 2 grandchildren, 9 brothers and sisters.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 1 PM on Thursday, January 18th, with Bro. Keith Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation is Wednesday 4 PM – 9 PM and Thursday 11 AM until service.

Pallbearers were Matthew Byrd, Brian Lee, Jamie Lee, Jonathon Adkins, Billy Joe Baker and Mike Conway. Honorary Pallbearers were Clayton & Chris Lee.

