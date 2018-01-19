Jackson shooting sends 2 victims to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.–At 8:40 Friday night, Jackson Police got a call of a shooting at the 700 block of North Hays Avenue, south of Lane College. A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staffer says Lane College called and alerted students. Jackson Police say two victims have gunshot wounds and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition. As of 9:35 Friday night, Hays Avenue is blocked off. Jackson Police say this is an ongoing investigation and right now there is no motive. Jackson Police are talking to witnesses. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air for the latest developments.