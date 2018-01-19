Man arrested after allegedly beating neighbor with baseball bat

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of beating a neighbor earlier this month with a baseball bat is now facing charges.

Christopher Lee, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery after reportedly hitting the man more than 20 times with an aluminum baseball bat, according to court documents.

Court documents say the victim, who lives upstairs from Lee at 800 Old Hickory Boulevard, had agreed to go downstairs to Lee’s apartment and play video games. The victim told police that when he got to the bottom of the stairs, Lee hit him in the head with the bat, court documents say.

The victim told police that while hitting him, Lee took two iPhones, a backpack and the victim’s wallet, court documents say.

The victim was able to run to a neighbor’s apartment and call 911.

Court documents say the assault was caught on surveillance video at the apartment complex, showing Lee getting a baseball bat out of his trunk prior to the assault, as well his Lee assaulting the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a broken arm, bruises, and a cut on his head that required multiple stitches, according to court documents.

Lee remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.