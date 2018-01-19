Man claims he dumped his wife in Tennessee River; investigators search for body

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A couples trip to Memphis ends in mystery.

An Ohio man told investigators his wife died on the way to the Bluff City, and claims on the way back home, he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.

“Trying to clear this mystery up yet, because it is pretty bizarre,” Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said.

Investigators in Benton County along with Ohio investigators are trying to piece together what happened to Roberta Snider.

“They told us a gentleman from their town and his wife was going to travel to Graceland because she’s a big Elvis fan,” Christopher said.

Christopher says Roberta Snider, 70, and her husband, Philip, 72, left their Ohio home for Graceland earlier this month, but Roberta never made it back.

“He says he put her body in plastic and disposed of her body over this bridge,” Christopher said.

Sheriff Christopher said Snider told authorities Roberta was sick with cancer and died from her illness on the way to Memphis.

“What he’s telling authorities is she passed away somewhere in Kentucky on the way to Graceland, and he continued on with their journey,” Christopher said.

Christopher said Snider told police on his way home to Ohio a day later, he dumped his wife’s body off of Interstate 40 in the Tennessee River.

“We flew up and down the river channel for about eight miles north of here where the rivers flowing, and we found nothing,” Christopher said.

Hartsville, Ohio police said they believe Snider’s statements are true.

Many questions, few answers but Christopher said he hopes to bring closure to the family.

“I hope we can recover a body for the family’s sake,” he said.

Sheriff Christopher said Philip Snider is staying with family in Ohio.

Christopher said he will be brought back to Tennessee to help locate the body.

He could face charges if his wife’s body is found.