Mugshots : Madison County : 1/18/18 – 1/19/18 January 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Sonya Luttrell Theft under $999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Christopher Lee Attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Courtney Johnson Simple domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Darius Swanson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Edtric Rutherford Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Justin Grantham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Shannon Moore Aggravated sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Tiffany Curtiss Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore