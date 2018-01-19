Thelma Davis

Funer al services for Thelma Davis, age 97, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 11:30 AM at Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery in Bells, Tennessee. Mrs. Davis, formerly of Bells, Tennessee, died Tuesday January 16, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until 11:25 am.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.