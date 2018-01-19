West Tennessee Thaw Continues

Weather Update:

Clear skies, but a southwesterly wind this morning allowed temps to only dip to around 20 overnight. The same mechanic will warm us into the 40s today. I’m forecasting a high around, that will be a little harder to come by north of Jackson, where the snow pack is still relatively deep. It will still rise above freezing area wide which will allow for a good chunk of the existing snow pack to be melted down further. Clouds will move in later this afternoon and evening this will put a blanket over the area keeping temperatures overnight into the low to mid 30s. that will allow snow to continue melting overnight. The other issue will be the wind. short-range guidance continues indicating gusty winds developing along a upper level warm front which will also be the focus for light shower or two both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise just mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will be the main story along with gradually warming temps into the 50s. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in this afternoon with the forecast update at 5:00 PM on ABC 7!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com