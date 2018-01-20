‘Bid and Boogie’ fundraising event helps local high school

JACKSON, Tenn — Guests filled their glasses and took to the dance floor Saturday evening at the Star Center in support of a local high school.

‘Bid and Boogie’ is a fundraising event for the University School of Jackson. The event featured live and silent auctions, as well as live entertainment by the one and only Party Band of Nashville. Event organizers say the money raised will be used to further the educational success of the students.

“That helps us renovate lower school playgrounds, also financial aid is a big piece to this so, some of our families need financial support, and the funds raised tonight will help those families,” Head of School, Stuart Hirstein said. “It also helps for things like renovating our middle and upper school library head,”

Representatives said the auction included an autographed football from Nick Saban, as well as products and services donated by parents of students.